Maureen Elizabeth “Mo” McNally LaLama, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen Elizabeth “Mo” McNally LaLama, 64, passed away Tuesday evening, February 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital from complications of Covid-19.

Maureen was born November 14, 1956, in Youngstown, the youngest of three children born to the late William and Elizabeth Gustas McNally and she was a lifelong area resident.

Mo was a 1973 graduate of Chaney High School, she then attended Youngstown State University,and later graduated from Choffin Career and Technical Center School of Surgical Technology.

Maureen worked for over 25 years as a surgical technician at Northside Hospital and at Beeghly Surgical. Recently, Maureen was sharing her skills, teaching surgical technology at Choffin, which was a job she truly loved.

Maureen was a passionate sports fan, especially of football and hockey. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins had no bigger fan. She enjoyed hosting parties and holiday dinners and sharing her holiday baking always gave her joy. Everyone was always welcome at her home, where summers were always abuzz with picnics and swimming and where friends were treated like family.

She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Phillip LaLama of Boardman, Kathleen (Eric) Grunenwald of Boardman and William (Jennifer) LaLama of Cumming, Georgia; a grandson, Jackson LaLama, who was the light of her life; a brother, William “Mac” (Martha) McNally of Girard; many extended family members and many friends.

Mo will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents; a sister, Kathleen “Kat” Denny, preceded her in death.

Mo’s unexpected and untimely death is a tragic loss shared by all who knew her. She was a spirited individual that took friendship seriously and one could always count on Mo having their back.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending the services and the LaLama family suggests that all attending wear masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend the visitation or services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Maureen and her family in your prayers.

In lieu of flowers and due to her untimely passing, Mo’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to her family for a college fund for her grandson, Jackson.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.