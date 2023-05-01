GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew “Matt” D’Errico, 39, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at his home.

Matthew who was affectionately known as “Matt” to family and friends, was born March 27, 1984, in Youngstown, a son of John D’Errico and Margaret Siciliano Barrios and was a lifelong Girard resident.

He loved watching professional football and was a diehard fan of the San Francisco 49ers. Matt was an animal lover who had a gentle soul and he extended his kindness to all animals. He also enjoyed going out to eat, the location did not matter, it only mattered that he went. Most of all, Matt enjoyed spending time with his family as family always meant a great deal to him.

Matt leaves to cherish his memory, his mom, Margaret “Peggy” Barrios and her husband, Edwin, who was like a father to Matt; his brother, Joseph D’Errico of Girard and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

His father, John Frank D’Errico; two brothers, John F. D’Errico, Jr. and Luke D’Errico and grandparents, Giuseppe and Christina D’Errico and Alfred and Doris Siciliano, preceded Matt in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Due to Matt’s sudden passing, his family requests memorial contributions be made to Kinnick Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

