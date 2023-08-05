YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryJane Lucia, 86, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, August 2, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her loving family at her side.

MaryJane was born June 18, 1937, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Martin Prah and Anna Unetic Prah and was raised in Lemont Furnace, a coal mining town. MaryJane has been a resident of the Youngstown area since the early 1960’s.

MaryJane was a 1955 graduate of Uniontown High School in Pennsylvania and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

More recently, MaryJane worked in the deli department at multiple grocery stores in the area.

Mrs. Lucia was a member of St. Brendan Church.

A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MaryJane enjoyed spending time with and taking care of her family. She enjoyed attending activities, sporting events and functions in which her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated. She also enjoyed playing board games, working crossword puzzles, playing bingo, bowling, visiting the casino and playing cards with her dearest friends in her card club of over 50 years and her more recent card club in Austintown.

MaryJane leaves to cherish her memory her seven children, Patsy (Deborah) Lucia, Toni (John) Shina, Tina (Robert) Mihalik, Angela (Gregory) Dorn, Bernice Dzenowski, Vincent Lucia and Michael (Amy) Lucia; her 12 grandchildren, Anthony (Cara) Shina, Jared (Elizabeth) Shina, Jayna (Brandon) Badder, Regis Lucia, Maria (Alex) Wespi, Samantha Mihalik, Amanda Mihalik, Nicole Dzenowski (Dustin Horvath), William (Jennifer) Dzenowski, Reese Lucia, Olivia Lucia and Michael Lucia; 11 great-grandchildren, Anthony Mitchel, Adreinne Mitchel, Alexander Shina, Lucy Mitchel, John Shina, Jared Shina, Innocenzio “Enzo” Shina, Giovanni Badder, Gemma Badder, Jones Wespi and Henry Dzenowski; a brother, Eddie (Sally) Prah; a sister, Theresa Perrotta and many loving nieces and nephews.

MaryJane will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 39 years, Patsy Lucia, Jr., whom she married June 1, 1957, passed away May 28, 1996; five siblings, Anna, Joseph, Martin and Bernard Prah and Cecilia Cain also preceded MaryJane in death.

MaryJane’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to the staff in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where MaryJane will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Patsy.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.