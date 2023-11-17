YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn C. Magnolia, 83, passed away Tuesday morning, November 14, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic due to complications from surgery.

MaryAnn was born July 15, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank Duponty and Anna Mae Golubich Duponty and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of North High School.

She worked as a beautician with a manager’s license, a bookkeeper for her husband’s business and also worked at Dillard’s as a floor manager in the shoe department.

Mrs. Magnolia was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and she especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MaryAnn leaves to forever cherish her memory her two sons, Richard F. Magnolia who resided with her and Alex M. (Theresa) Magnolia of Austintown; ten grandchildren, Erin St. Clair, Dominique Pantalis, Nico Magnolia, Richie Magnolia, Dino Magnolia, Angelo Magnolia, Mark Anthony Magnolia, Abby Zarnick, Allana Magnolia and Alex Magnolia; 12 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ashton, Emily, Gianna, Maria, Sevino, Mila, Gracie, Sage, Harper, Bennett and Dustin; her brother, Thomas (Flo) Duponty of Hubbard and her sister, Constance Duponty of Austintown.

MaryAnn will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 48 years, Richard A. Magnolia, whom she married February 7, 1959, passed away May 16, 2007.

A sister, Evelyn Chicone also preceded MaryAnn in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where MaryAnn will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

MaryAnn’s family would like to extend a special thank you to her personal caregiver, her sister, Connie along with Kendris Staples.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 19 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.