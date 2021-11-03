Mary V. Cappelli Adamski, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary V. Cappelli Adamski, 86, formerly of Youngstown’s West Side, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, November 1, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Mary was born September 18, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Stephanie “Stella” Baksa Seech and lived in Cleveland for a time as a child. Upon returning to Youngstown with her family, she was raised on the city’s South Side and graduated from Woodrow High School in 1954.

In the early 1960s she worked as an elevator operator in the Central Tower and the Union National Bank Buildings in downtown Youngstown before becoming a wife, mother and homemaker who then spent her life raising and caring for her family.

Mary was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Austintown. Previously, she was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church in Youngstown and of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her son, Thomas (Linda) Cappelli of Austintown; a stepson, Ted (Colleen) Adamski of Boardman; three grandchildren, T.J. Cappelli, Emily Cappelli and Michael Adamski; a sister, Sister Mary Karleen Seech with the Sisters of Notre Dame in Chardon and a goddaughter, Cynthia Cappelli Horvatich, whom Mary was very fond of.

Mary’s first husband, Enrico Cappelli, is deceased. Her second husband, John Adamski, whom she married September 30, 1985, died January 24, 2010. Besides her husbands, a sister, Frances Seech; a brother, John A. Seech and a stepson, John Adamski Jr., preceded Mary in death.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 5, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it is asked that those in attendance please wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines.

Interment will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

