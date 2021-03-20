Mary T. Neel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary T. Neel, 91, of the Inn at Christine Valley and formerly of McCollum Road on the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 19, 2021, at Hospice House with family by her side.

Mary was born January 9, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth Schilling Burns and lived her life in this area.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and after her marriage in 1954, dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Mary was a member of Christ Church Presbyterian and of the Saxon Club and she was a former member of the Mothers of Twins Club.

Mrs. Neel enjoyed walking in Mill Creek Park, vacationing in Canada and in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina and she was not against “spoiling” her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves her daughter, Brenda (Jim) Connolly of St. Petersburg, Florida; her son, Jim (Kim) Neel of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Kristin (Casey) Donoghue, Lauren (Kevin) Yeager, Matthew (Lindsay) Corll, Lindsay (Joshua) Wharry and Elizabeth Neel; and seven great-grandchildren, Casey, Kayla, Caleb, Caleb, Rebecca, Ryan and Ethan.

Mary’s husband of 52 years, Richard L. Neel, whom she married May 8, 1954, passed away September 21, 2006. Besides her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter Brenda’s twin, Linda Neel, who died in 2020. Siblings, Clarence Burns, Mildred Adams, Joseph Burns, Bernard Burns, Arthur Burns, Edward Burns, Patrick Burns, Robert Burns, Thomas Burns, John Burns and Francis Paul Burns, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Christ Church Presbyterian, 1933 Canfield Road, Youngstown,

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the church.

Private committal will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family or attending the services. To those who cannot attend the visitation or services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Mary and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to Mill Creek Metroparks, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

