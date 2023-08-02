GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary T. Gerthung, 73, passed away Sunday evening, July 30, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side.

Mary was born March 28, 1950, in Formicola, Italy, a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Angela Simone and came to the United States and the Girard area as a child with her family in 1954.

She was a 1969 graduate of Girard High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Gerthung was a member of St. Rose Church.

She was an exceptional cook and loved to entertain and feed anyone who walked into her home. Mary loved her large family and looked forward to gatherings and holiday parties. A kind hearted woman, Mary enjoyed caring for her friends and family. She will always be remembered for her contagious smile and her compassion for others.

Mary leaves to forever cherish her memory, her husband of 53 years, Paul Gerthung, whom she married October 4, 1969; her son, Frank Gerthung; her two daughters, Angela (James) Lee and Dorothy (Matthew) Coppage; six grandchildren, Cassie Waggoner (Kyle Rogers), Paul Gerthung, Marialana Gerthung, Jude Lee, Simone Lee and Louis Coppage; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Spencer Rogers; a brother, Frank Simone of Girard; two sisters, Teresa Scaglione of Palmdale, California and Cristina Buccieri of Girard and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved like her own children.

Besides her parents, a sister, Giovanna “Jeanne” Pritchard, preceded Mary in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

