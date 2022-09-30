YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rose Lorant, 83, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mary Rose was born October 13, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Amelia Toth Zolka and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1956 graduate of Ursuline High School and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her adult life to her family.

Mrs. Lorant was a lifelong, faithful member of the former St. Stephen of Hungary Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.

Mary Rose was very proud of her Hungarian heritage.

She leaves to cherish her memory, five children, Rosemarie (Howard) Spencer of Hillsboro, Ohio, Joseph Lorant of Boardman, Stephen (Lisa) Lorant of Pace, Florida, Monica Lorant and Christine Lorant with whom she made her home; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank (Roseann) Zolka of Texas and many extended family members.

Her husband of 43 years, Frank Lorant, whom she married May 7, 1960, passed away May 25, 2003.

A brother, Ernest Zolka and a sister-in-law, Ann Zolka also preceded Mary Rose in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where the rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the funeral home and continue with a Requiem Mass which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Mary Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.