YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rose Dobran, 100, the matriarch of the Michael Joseph Dobran, Jr., family, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022, at Assumption Village Nursing Home in North Lima.

Mary was born February 25, 1922, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Alfonso Pomponio and Rose Merolla Pomponio and was a lifelong area resident. Mary and her siblings were the first generation of their family to be born in the United States.

Mary prided herself on living by herself, in her home until nearly her 100th birthday. Although her body began to fail in her final years, Mary’s mind remained amazingly sharp until her last few days.

She was a 1940 graduate of The Rayen School.

She worked at U.S. Steel in the billing department, at Weinberger Drug Stores, Gray Drug Stores and even briefly had a stint as a professional singer, before dedicating her life to raising and caring for her sons. Following her husband’s passing, Mary joined the workforce once again, at the age of 44 and worked outside the home at Kings Drug Store and then at Cornersburg Pharmacy until she retired at the age of 74 in 1996.

Mary was baptized as a Roman Catholic and remained true to her faith her entire life. She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Mary believed in the values of hard work and learning and instilled those values in her family. She attributed her longevity to hard work.

Mrs. Dobran took great pride in the accomplishments of her family and enjoyed attending both academic and sporting events in which her children and grandchildren participated. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, working crossword puzzles, listening to music and singing. Mary induced countless food comas with the vast, delicious, homemade, buffets she prepared for family gatherings and was fond of saying “Stai zitto e mangia!” (Shut up and eat!) Most of all, Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary leaves as her legacy, her two sons, Michael (Lorraine) Dobran of Canfield and James Dobran of Poland; six grandchildren, Sandra (Hugh) Howard of Wooster, Michael Dobran (fiancée, Julie) of Massillon, Rocco (Emily) Dobran of Conneaut, Eleanor “Ellie” (Phil) Speck of Cuyahoga Falls, Heidi Osborne of Cuyahoga Falls and James Dobran of Charlotte; 12 great-grandchildren, Casey, Maria and Rose Howard, Sophia and Isabella Dobran, Carrick, Wyant, Roxie and Masie Dobran, Ada Speck and Gianna and Parker Osborne; four stepgrandchildren, Brayden, Liliana, Stella and Carolena and many extended family members.

Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Michael Joseph Dobran, Jr., whom she married in 1948 passed away in 1966.

Two brothers, Louis Pomponio and Albert Pomponio and two sisters, Esther Damore and Bessie Pomponio, also preceded Mary in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Mary’s name to either St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, or to Tunnels to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

