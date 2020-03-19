Mary R. Semko, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary R. Semko, 83, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown after a brief illness.

Mary was born August 25, 1933, in North Jackson, a daughter of the late John and Mary Slivka Rovder, was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School and a lifelong area resident.

Mary worked for Delphi-Packard in Warren for 30 years, retiring in 1997.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown, enjoyed yardwork and especially enjoyed caring for her pets.

Mary leaves a sister, Cecelia Badger, of Niles and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Her husband, Richard S. Semko, whom she married October 19, 1957, died January 8, 1997. Two sisters, Mildred Henning and Sarah Young and four brothers, John, Daniel, Frank and Joseph Rovder, also preceded Mary in death.

Private services were held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown. A committal service followed at Calvary Cemetery Chapel and afterwards, Mary was laid to rest next to her husband.

