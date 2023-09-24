YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary R. Pustay, 104, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, September 21, 2023.

Mary was born March 12, 1919, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Victoria Zebracki Kaminski and grew up in Youngstown.

She attended South High School and briefly worked for Mackenzie Muffler before dedicating her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

After her marriage, Mary moved to Girard where she resided for 60 years.

Mrs. Pustay was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Mary was also a member of the Girard V.F.W Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for her family, making kolachi for the holidays, and sitting outside on her swing in the garage. Most of all, Mary enjoyed her family, and her fondest memories were seeing and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mary leaves to forever cherish her memory her daughter, Eileen Pantalone, with whom she made her home; her daughter-in-law, Diane Pustay of Girard; three granddaughters, Lori (Edward) Manion of Mogadore, Amber (Mario) Curtis of Germany and Ashley (Dominic) Zarletti of Allison Park, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Dr. Kevin (Tanya) Pantalone of Stow; five great-grandchildren, Carmine, Carly and Cara Pantalone of Stow and Tommy and Arielle Zarletti of Allison Park, Pennsylvania; many nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews.

Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 53 years, Peter F. Pustay, whom she married May 6, 1947, passed away February 12, 2000.

Her son, Thomas Pustay; son-in-law, Al Pantalone; six brothers, John, Edward, Joseph, Stanley, Walter and Francis Kaminski and two sisters, Nelli Kaminski and Julia Ivanisin also preceded Mary in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 South State Street, Girard.

Family and friends may also gather again from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at the funeral home where funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Church 48 East Main Street, Girard.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Mary will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, Mary’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Rose Church or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 5075 Windfall Road, Medina, Ohio 44256 in Mary’s memory.

Mary’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to all of her care givers for their love and support over the years. They would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Western Reserve for the personal and exceptional care that was given to Mary and her family.

