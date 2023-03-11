YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Lemmo, 95, passed away Saturday evening, March 4, 2023, at Heritage Manor after a long and fulfilling life.

Mary was born January 13, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Angelo and Pasqualina Tavarozzo Lemmo and was a lifelong area-resident.

She was a 1947 graduate of East High School and worked for American Paper Postal Church for many years.

Mary was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially enjoyed playing cards with her family.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Lena DelBene of Girard; her brother, Lou (Pam) Lemmo of Campbell; eight nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Two infant brothers, and a brother-in-law, Alex DelBene, preceded Mary in death.

Private services were held at Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Interment will take place at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

