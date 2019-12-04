Mary M. Case, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Case, 88, passed away peacefully late Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, at her home following a long and fulfilling life.

Mary was born July 12, 1931, in Brookville, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Genevieve Swineford Shugarts.

She graduated from Brookville High School and came to the Mahoning Valley as a young woman in the early 1950s.

Mrs. Case was a homemaker who also worked outside the home for Home Savings & Loan, where she was a teller and secretary, retiring in the mid-1980s after 20 years.

She was a member of Four Mile Run Christian Church in Austintown.

Mary enjoyed gardening, sewing and she proudly made blankets for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed golfing and camping and she loved the time she spent with her family.



Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Gerald L. Case, whom she married February 3, 1951; four children, Patty Case of Youngstown, Mike Case (Patty Fizet) of Austintown, Jenny (Chris) Brickner of Hinckley and Jerry (Patti) Case of Fort Wayne, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Brian (Susy) Morris, Cheri Case, Daniel (Keela) Case, Amy (Dan) Whitenack, Joey Case, Connie Pezzano and Frank Pezzano (Ali Tabory); two stepgrandchildren, Chris (Jackie) Brickner and Preston Brickner; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and two brothers, Richard and Arthur Shugarts.

Two brothers, William and Gary Shugarts, preceded Mary in death.



Family and friends may call from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Committal will take place at a later date at Four Mile Run Cemetery in Austintown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Buckeye Hospice, 80 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 2, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.