Mary M. Beck, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Beck, 82, passed away early Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mary was born September 19, 1937, in Salt Lick, Kentucky and was a daughter of the late William Goldie and Anne Maupin Goldie. Her father passed away when she was very young and Mary was raised by her mother, Anne Tabor and her stepfather, Ray Tabor and came to Youngstown at the age of 19 with her family.

On February 22, 1958, she married the love of her life, James F. Beck and shared 46 years of happy marriage until his passing in 2004.

A beloved wife, mother and homemaker, Mary was an active member of the Saxon Club, Branch No. 30, for 29 years, where she also was employed as a cook for 17 years, alongside her mother.

Mrs. Beck leaves two children, Raymond Wall of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Elsie (David) Ward of Austintown; two sisters, Ruth (Kenneth) Spencer of Boardman and Brenda (Wayne) Bley of Indianapolis; a brother, Tom (Karen) Tabor of Allison Park, Pennsylvania.; four grandchildren, Christina Freeland, Michele Bertolini, Matthew Ward and Molly Ward, each who will miss her dearly and three great-grandchildren, Kayla, Braydon and Nathan Freeland.

Mary currently lived at Austintown Healthcare Assisted Living. The residents and staff became her second family. She was very social and made many friends during her stay, especially Danny and Victor and together they were referred to as the “Three Amigos.”

She became an avid sports fan and loved watching Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers and Browns play.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather; two brothers, Eddy Craig and William Goldie and a sister, Louise Byo.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A small private gathering will take place at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Mary’s family thanks her family physician of 30 years, Dr. Patsy Buccino; the Austintown Healthcare staff for treating her like family; the nurses and staff of St. Elizabeth 8 West and the Palliative Care Unit at St. E’s, for the kindness shown and care provided to Mary and her family during this most difficult time.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.