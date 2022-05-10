YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Bakos, 93, of the city’s west side, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, on what would have been her 68th wedding anniversary, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

Mary was born April 6, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Zak DelGenio and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of South High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Bakos worked briefly as a tutor at St. Brendan Elementary School and also worked as a sales associate for JC Penney Company in the Mahoning Plaza store.

Mrs. Bakos enjoyed gardening and cooking Sunday dinners for her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory, six grandchildren, Callie Bakos, Adam John Bakos, Christina Bakos – Myers (Nate), William (Addie) Bakos, Nicole Marie Bakos, Alan James (Chrissy) Bakos; several great- grandchildren and a daughter in law, Rebecca Bakos of Austintown.

Her husband, John W. Bakos, whom she married May 8, 1954, passed away September 18, 2014. Three sons, Michael Bakos, John R. Bakos and Timothy A. Bakos and a sister, Angeline Lawson preceded Mary in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Joseph Church 4545 New Rd., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kinnick Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Mary’s family, please visit our floral store.