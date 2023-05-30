NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the death of Mary Lou Luzar, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, who passed away peacefully, Friday evening, May 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mary Lou was born June 7, 1937, in Niles, a daughter of the late Steve and Helen Krajnak Slavkosky and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1956 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She worked at General Electric Ohio Lamp Plant for 38 years until she retired in 1992.

Mrs. Luzar was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She enjoyed traveling and visited her ancestors’ home in Slovakia. Mary Lou also enjoyed Polka dancing, shopping and the occasional trip to the casino. Mary Lou was a very meticulous lady and family and friends often joked “she was so clean she even washed water!” Mary Lou was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed hosting parties and family gatherings. Most importantly, Mary Lou was a devoted wife and wonderful mother and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mary Lou leaves to forever cherish her memory, her husband of 57 years, William Luzar, Sr., whom she married October 9, 1965; her daughter, Karen (Mark) Horbay of Chardon; her son, William Luzar, Jr. of Huntsburg, Ohio; a grandson, Kevin Luzar; a stepgrandson, Frank (Sarah) Horbay; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Raegan and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Mary Lou will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Six siblings, Stephen, Raymond, John, Frank, Joann and Margaret preceded Mary Lou in death.

Per Mary Lou’s request, there are no calling hours.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard

Interment will take place at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Mary Lou’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Patriot Hospice, 986 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

