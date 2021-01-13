Mary Lapushansky, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lapushansky, 99, formerly of Rhoda Avenue on Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, January 12, 2021, at her home at Continuing Healthcare.

Mary was born January 2, 1922, in Europe in Poland, a daughter of the late John and Anna Iwanycka and came to this area as a young woman on August 14, 1949.

After her marriage in 1954, she became a homemaker who also worked outside the home for the American Ukrainian Progressive Club on Waverly Avenue in Youngstown for 29 years.

Mrs. Lapushansky was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown, was a member of the St. Mary Sisterhood and assisted for many years with the catering at the Ukrainian Orthodox Center across the street from the church.

She was also a member of the VFW Post No. 3747, Ladies Auxiliary.

Mary enjoyed cooking, gardening and celebrating Christmas and Easter with family. She also enjoyed the time spent with her church family.

She leaves many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Her husband, Mike Lapushansky, whom she married in 1954, passed away in 1980. Besides her husband, a sister, Kay and two brothers, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 18, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

If paying respects to the family at the visitation or service, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Mary and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services will follow the funeral home service and will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.