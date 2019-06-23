Mary L. Mikula Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Mikula, 90, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, June 23, 2019, at Humility House.

Mary was born April 28, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Dominic and Frances Marie Pregi Esposito and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Wilson High School and married her husband, Matt, in 1953, becoming a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated the remainder of her life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Mikula was a former member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church and was currently a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

In her younger days, Mary greatly enjoyed bowling, working bingo at Holy Name and taking cruises with her husband. She also enjoyed visiting casinos and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren.

Her husband of nearly 52 years, Matthew J. Mikula, whom she married October 17, 1953, passed away September 9, 2005.

Mrs. Mikula leaves to cherish her memory a son, Mark (Linda) Mikula of Austintown; a daughter, Christine (Thomas) Madorno of Boardman; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Dominic Mikula and Danny and Gina Madorno; a sister, Barbara McOwen of Canfield and many extended family members.

Besides her husband, two sisters, Diana Shimek and June DeSantis and two brothers, John and James Esposito, preceded Mary in death.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 25, 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 25, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilia, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue in Youngstown.

Committal services will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband.

