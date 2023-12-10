NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Jackson, 68, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, December 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side.

Mary was born November 10, 1955, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Elmer Bable and Virginia Zack Bable and was a lifelong Ohio resident.

She dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family and held various jobs throughout the area.

She enjoyed painting, sewing, watching birds and tending to her house plants.

Mary leaves to forever cherish her memory her husband, Bill Jackson; her three children, Joseph Bable of Pennsylvania, William Jackson of Youngstown and Amber Jackson (Rodney Sanders) of New Waterford; a sister, Carol Gonzalez of Youngstown; two brothers, Michael (Sherry) Bable of East Palestine and Geary Bable of Rogers; eight grandchildren and many extended family members.

Two brothers, Dan and John Bable preceded Mary in death.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.