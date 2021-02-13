Mary L. Ambuster, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Ambuster, 72, formerly of McDonald, passed away Saturday evening, February 6, 2021, at Ascension St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Madison Heights, following a short illness.



Mary was born January 30, 1949 in McDonald, a daughter of the late Louis and Rose Carson Alcantar.

She was a 1967 graduate of McDonald High School and lived in this area until moving to Michigan in 1996.

Mrs. Ambuster worked for several car dealerships over the last 30 years in various administrative positions, and retired in 2015.

She was a devoted wife and mother, and she loved spending time with her family. Mary enjoyed planting a garden with her daughters, and loved to travel, read, and work crossword puzzles.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 45 years, David Ambuster, whom she married May 24, 1975; two daughters, Tracy L. Ambuster and Annamarie C. Ambuster, both of Madison Heights; a brother, Anthony (Margaret) Alcantar of Girard; many nieces, nephews and extended family members and many friends.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 15, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S State Street, Girard.



Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 618 Ohio Avenue, McDonald.



If attending the visitation or services, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines, including the wearing of masks or face coverings.

To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Mary and her family in your thoughts and prayers,



Committal services will follow the Mass and be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Mary’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.