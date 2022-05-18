CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary K. Marciella McCauley, 80, passed away late Monday morning, May 16, 2022, at her home following a lengthy illness.

Mary was born August 26, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John W. and Catherine Blum Harris and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

She dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family. In her younger days, Mary worked for several area restaurants.

Mary was a member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas, shopping for antiques and was very fond of animals. Mary especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, John W. Marciella of Canfield; two daughters, Theresa (Terry) Terrigno of Canfield and Christine Marciella Wagner (Michael) of Poland; five grandchildren, Jimmy (Kiley) Wagner, Terry Terrigno, Jr., Kristin (David) Munholand, Nico Terrigno and Michael Wagner; three great-grandchildren, Brookelynn, Mackenzie and Hunter; two sisters, Peggy Henning of Austintown and Betty (Jack) Macala of Canfield and several extended family members.

Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her first husband of 20 years, James R. Marciella, passed away in 1979. Her husband, Alan McCauley, whom she married in 1988 passed away in 2001. A daughter, Deborah Marciella, also preceded Mary in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Mary’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Valley for their kindness shown and care given to Mary throughout her illness.

