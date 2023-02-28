YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary K. George, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Windsor House in Canfield.

Mary was born July 5, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Drabik Tomaskovic, and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary was a dedicated wife and homemaker who enjoyed playing golf and bowling and was regarded as an excellent cook.

Mrs. George was a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

Mary leaves a niece, and several nephews to forever cherish her memory.

Her husband, Paul George, whom she married October 11, 1954, died September 13, 1985.

Two brothers, Emil Thomas and Raymond Tomaskovic and three sisters, Anna Linhart, Helen Polovischak and Margaret Nestich also preceded Mary in death.

Per Mary’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

Private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Mary will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Paul.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.