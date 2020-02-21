Mary Jurek, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jurek, 96, was carried to her heavenly home by the angels late Sunday evening, February 16, 2020, at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

Mary was born September 8, 1923, in Tarnopol, Poland and immigrated to America and Youngstown in 1946.



Mary was a beloved wife and homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.



She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church in Youngstown and was also a member of the Krakusy Lodge for more than 40 years.

Mary enjoyed camping, picnics, going on vacations, dancing, taking bus trips and most importantly, spending time with her family.



Her husband, Ted Jurek, to whom she was lovingly married for 65 years, passed away September 1, 2010.

She leaves two daughters, Irene (Mark) Len of Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Patricia (David) Andello of Youngstown; her son, Ted (Marlene) Jurek of Struthers; nine grandchildren, Lisa, Tricia, Leslie, Marc, Gina, Wendy, Timothy, Teddy and Martina and ten great-grandchildren.

Private services were held Friday, February 21, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, with private committal taking place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Mary was laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

To send flowers to Mary’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.