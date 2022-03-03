AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Roman, 93, formerly of Brownlee Woods, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, February 23, 2022, at Austinwoods Rehabilitation and Health Care Center with her family by her side.

Mary Jane was born June 28, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Anthony and Jennie Corso Angelo and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked at Thornton Laundry and General Electric Youngstown before dedicating her life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Roman was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

She was also a member of TOPS Club.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, making flower arrangements and bowling with her bowling league at Holiday Bowl. Some of her best family times were summers spent at Lake Milton. Christmas was always special as family gathered at her home for dinner which would include her famous wedding soup. She looked forward to the family reunions and her most memorable vacation was a trip to Hawaii.

She leaves to cherish her memory, five children, Mary Ann (Kenn) Simon of Austintown, Edd Roman of Florida, Paula Hassay (Mike Rickard) of Mineral Ridge, Patti (Jim) Smith of Liberty Township and Rob Roman of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Angie (Justin) Bechtel, Jason (Misti) Simon, Jenn Simon (Greg Fedor), Jim (Katie) Smith, Priscilla Roman and Robbie Roman; three great-grandchildren, Iliana Smith, Sabrina Simon-Fedor and Emma Bechtel and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Angelo

Her husband of 57 years, Edward M. Roman, whom she married June 14, 1952, passed away August 4, 2009.

A son, David Roman; a brother, Jerry Angelo and two sisters, Dolly McAndrew and Jennifer Angelo, also preceded Mary Jane in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022, at St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Mary Jane was laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Ed, at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

