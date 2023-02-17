NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Lesnak, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2023, with her children by her side.

Mary Jane, who was affectionately known as “M.J.” to many, was born August 30,1934, in Jacobsburg, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Mary Tranovich Hudak, and was raised in Youngstown. M.J. spent many summers on her grandparents’ farm in Bellaire, Ohio with her sisters and cousins where she created many fond childhood memories.

She was a 1952 graduate of Chaney High School.

After graduation, M.J. began working at Century Foods as a switchboard operator. She often would remind her family how she walked to work in heels from her westside home. Once Century Foods closed, she was employed at Lustig’s Shoes in downtown Youngstown. M.J. then dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family. While at home, and for more than 40 years, Mary Jane passionately represented Avon, selling, but mainly buying products to share beauty with her family and friends. Her grandchildren are delighted knowing they’re stocked with collections of sweet gifts to bring smiles for years to come.

While raising her children, Mary Jane enjoyed volunteering at Mill Creek Jr. Baseball League concessions and Holy Name School. As her family grew and grandchildren came along, Mary Jane loved to watch her grandchildren and attend their school functions and sporting events.

Family was always first, but faith was also very important to M.J. She was currently a parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown. While living in Austintown, she was an active member of St. Joseph Church and belonged to their Bible Study group and the Prayer Chain. Mary Jane was also a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

M.J. was a kind, compassionate, selfless individual. She was the absolute best at remembering birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays and always mailed greeting cards to her family and friends.

M.J. was also a warrior, she was a three-time breast cancer survivor. Even more remarkable, she just celebrated her 13-year victorious anniversary over pancreatic cancer.

Mary Jane is survived by her three children, Lisa (Mark) Marucci of Gilbert, Arizona, Lynda (Tom) Eynon of New Middletown, and Randal (Lesly) Lesnak of New Middletown, and a sister, Joan Edgar of Youngstown. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, Marla Midgley, Gia (Mark) Wittchow, Alyssa Eynon, Shane Eynon, Madison Lesnak, Tyler Lesnak, and a great- granddaughter, Sophie Wittchow.

Mary Jane will also be missed by her Artmar Drive family, as well as her dear friends at Sandy Court Apartments.

Her husband of 28 years, Edward Lesnak, whom she married November 14, 1959, died April 11, 1988.

Besides her parents and husband, M.J. was preceded in death by her sister, Margie Hritzo and grandson, Joshua Midgley.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the 4 West staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for their kindness, care, and treating Mary Jane like family.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that everyone keep Mary Jane’s legacy alive by mailing greeting cards to their family and friends to remember them on their special days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary Jane to the American Cancer Society. www.Donate3.cancer.org

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 19, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.