AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary J. Purdy, 83, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Monday, February 6, 2023, at her home.

Mary was born August 21, 1939, in Syracuse, New York, a daughter of the late Angelo and Rose D’Agostino Oliver and came to the Youngstown area in 1952.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Purdy was of the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, spending time with her family and going to garage sales. Mary had a unique sense of humor and will always be remembered by her family as a comical and fun loving grandma.

Mary leaves to forever cherish her memory her son, William (Lisa) Lallo of Warren; her two daughters, Gina (John) Wells of Ft. Myers, Florida and Christine Larson of Austintown, with whom she shared her home; six grandchildren, Abbey (Nick) Pachell, Megan (Andrew) Peyatt, Brandi Wells, Courtney Lallo, Lexie Larson, Vince Larson and three great-grandchildren, Nova, Murphy and Hunter.

Mary will always be remembered and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 34 years, John Purdy, whom she married November 16, 1985, died August 15, 2020.

A brother, James Oliver, also preceded Mary in death.

Per Mary’s request there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

