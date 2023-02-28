AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary J. Kraiosky, 61, formerly of Millet Avenue in Youngstown, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a brief illness.

Mary was born December 4, 1961, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Florence Shopinsky Kraiosky, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1980 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked as a receptionist at Global Business Supply (GBS) for 20 years and was nicknamed “the voice of GBS”. During her time with GBS, Mary was instrumental in planning many events and was embraced by all in the GBS family.

Mary was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica. She was a devout Roman Catholic and her faith and her family were very important to her.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, crafting and especially photography. Her food, baked goods, crafts and photos were cherished and appreciated by many.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her three sisters, Donna Traichal of Austintown, with whom she shared her home, Marcia (Jeff) Powell of Youngstown and Judy (John) Graff of Poland and a brother, Michael (Janet) Kraiosky of North Lima. Mary shared a special relationship with her niece, Christine Traichal O’Hara and her husband, Dan O’Hara, great nephew, Vincent (Victoria) Wiseman, great niece, Naomi Wiseman, great nephew and Godson, Nathan Wiseman and her great-great nephew, who was her pride and joy, Mark Wiseman. She also leaves many other nieces and nephews and extended family members.

A sister, Francine Kraiosky preceded Mary in death.

Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica 343 Via Mount Carmel Ave., Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Mary’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Easter Seals or Akron Children’s Hospital in Mary’s memory. Both organizations were very near and dear to Mary and she greatly appreciated how both organizations helped some of her loved ones develop and thrive.

