Mary Goncy, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Goncy, 102, passed away peacefully early Thanksgiving evening, November 26, 2020 at The Woodlands at AustinWoods, with family by her side.

Mary was born June 18, 1918 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alex and Anna Hotriv Korandovich and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1937 graduate of Chaney High School and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She also worked outside the home for 21 years as a secretary for U.S. Steel, Ohio Works, retiring in 1959.

Mrs. Goncy was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown. She was active in many organizations and belonged to the Golden Agers, the Croatian Pensioners, the Christian Women’s organization, the Sam Camen Center and to the St. Brendan 60-Plus Club.

Mary enjoyed cooking and baking and it was her joy and pleasure in life to share with others.

She leaves her son, Donald M. Goncy of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.



Her beloved husband of 35 years, Bill D. Goncy, whom she married October 23, 1949, passed away February 3, 1985.

Besides her husband, four brothers, John, Michael, Peter and Alex Korandovich and a sister, Ann Hamman, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at The Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A prayer service will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, at the funeral home and will continue at 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church on N Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown.

Committal services will follow the church service and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, where Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband.

If paying respects to the family at the visitation or services, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Mary and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Mary’s family thanks the staff of AustinWoods and of Crossroads Hospice, for the kindness shown and care given to Mary and her family.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.