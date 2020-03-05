Mary Fedak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Fedak, 93, passed away early Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown after a long and fulfilling life.

Mary was born Jan. 16, 1927, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late John Gulich and Anna Dudush Gulich.

She was a proud 1944 graduate of The Rayen School and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary was a homemaker who also worked outside the home, first at G.M. McKelvey Company, where she worked in the credit office from 1944 until 1949 and then at Superior Industries, where she was an office secretary from 1950 until she retired in 1977.

Mrs. Fedak was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown. She was a member of the church’s St. Anne Guild and was a pyrohy worker since 1978, as well as being involved in many of the church’s other fundraising projects. Mary also belonged to UNA Branch No. 230.

She enjoyed reading, especially historical fiction and biographies, and she also liked looking through The National Enquirer. A lover of travel, Mary traveled with her family with just a tent or pop-up camper to 48 States, and to Mexico and Canada. She also traveled outside the contiguous U.S. and overseas with her friends, visiting Greece, Italy, Alaska, Hawaii, Russia, Ukraine, Hungary, Holland, and Czechoslovakia.

Known for her lifelong love of animals, with a soft spot in her heart for homeless, injured or stray animals, Mary’s home was never without a pet, and she often had several dogs and cats at a time. Equally a people-lover, Mary never met a stranger; everyone was a friend to her.

Mary will be truly missed by her son and her daughter, Joseph “Jack” (Irene) Fedak of Youngstown and Lorraine Fedak (Benjamin Podolski) of St. Clairsville; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Danielle Fedak; her dog, Maddie; and her cat, Bella.

Her husband of 44 years, Joseph Fedak, whom she married Sept. 26, 1948, passed away May 8, 1993.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, where a prayer service will take place at 3:30 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the funeral home and will continue with services at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, 526 W. Rayen Ave., Youngstown.

Interment will follow the church service, and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to CatStrayShun, P.O. Box 207, Morristown, OH 43759.

