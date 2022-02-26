YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Stilliana Kovalchik, 79, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, February 24, 2022, at her home after a yearlong illness.

Mary Ellen was born December 9, 1942, in the Brier Hill neighborhood of Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank Stilliana and Frances Yaskolka Stilliana and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary Ellen was baptized in St. Anne Catholic Church and attended grade school there. She played the accordion while in school and was hailed as an excellent student. While growing up, everyone in the family would meet on Sunday afternoon for the “famous” Sunday Italian dinner. Mary Ellen enjoyed this greatly and had many fond memories of these dinners and sharing in the family comradery throughout the years. This tradition lasted throughout her childhood, and it was during the preparation of the Sunday dinner where Mary Ellen learned the “secret recipe” for her famous wedding soup.

In 1949, Mary Ellen and her family moved to the newly developed west side. She was a graduate of Chaney High School and graduated with honors in 1960. While raising her two sons, Mary Ellen earned her cosmetology license and worked at several salons throughout the area. She eventually followed in her father’s footsteps and opened her own shop in the basement of her home where she continued services until 2020.

On May 5, 1982, Mary Ellen began a career with Metropolitan Savings and Loan Company, now First National Bank of Pennsylvania, where she worked as a teller at the Austintown branch. She also worked as the assistant head teller at the Austintown branch before moving to the main branch in downtown Youngstown in 1989, where she worked as the teller trainer and electronic bank sales representative until her retirement in 2006 after 24 years of service as a banking officer in the treasury management department.

After her retirement, Mary Ellen volunteered her time at Gateways Industries, a workshop for mentally challenged adults and volunteered as an advocate for many clients in the MRDD program. She joined the Gateways family when her brother Bobby was a resident there. During this time Mary Ellen was also an advocate for several individuals of the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Mary Ellen has been a part of the Gateways to Better Living family for more than 25 years and served on many committees and was the chairwoman of many committees. She also served on the board of directors and provided invaluable hours of service and direction to Gateways Administrative Staff. Mary Ellen also guided the opening and expansion of Gateways Day Program into Trumbull County. During her tenure as Chairperson of the Board, Gateways was chosen to participate in the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Project to downsize the Developmental Centers. This project led to the expansion of Gateways ICF/Residential Programs as well. Mary Ellen also saw the opening of Gateways second Day Program, The Gateways Galleria in Niles, and in 2021 was present for the opening of the third location in Boardman, and The Village.

Mary Ellen also volunteered with the Mahoning County Board of Elections during general and primary elections for many years.

Mary Ellen was a lifelong member of St. Brendan Church. She was a woman who lived her life according to her Christian values by serving her community and serving others. Mary Ellen was a friend, mentor, and a voice for many with developmental disabilities and her compassion for others will be remembered for many years to come.

She enjoyed reading, tending to her flowers, attending concerts and the symphony. Most of all she enjoyed her family and her special companion, Molly, her beloved cat.

A dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mary Ellen loved her family without limits or judgment. She was a woman of strong constitution and was known for her “never give up” and “tell it like it is” attitude. When she set her mind on a task, no one could slow her down until it was completed to her standards. Mary Ellen was also a superb cook and always enjoyed making “too much food” for her family around the holidays.

Mary Ellen is survived by her two sons, Kenneth W. (Amy) Kovalchik of Berlin Center, and Michael R. “Mick” Kovalchik (fiancée Karen Warner) of Westerville; three granddaughters, Lia (Jeremy) Morales, Karla (Derek) Stephenson, and Courtney Kovalchik (Ryan Singerline); three grandsons, Michael (Emily) Kovalchik, Joel (Cheyeene) Kovalchik and Cole Kovalchik; four great grandchildren, Remy and Ripp Morales, River Ash Kovalchik Singerline and Stella Stephenson; her best friend Cecelia “Cil” Metzger who tirelessly assisted the family with Mary Ellen’s care and her loving cat, Molly.

Mary Ellen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her parents, Frank and Frances Yaskolka Stilliana, her brother, Joseph R. “Bobby” Stilliana and grandparents, Roman and Augusta EngleYaskolka and Giuseppe and Teresa Serro Stilliana preceded Mary Ellen in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church 2800 Oakwood Ave., Youngstown.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Mary Ellen’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gateways to Better Living 6000 Mahoning Ave., Unit 234 Austintown, 44515.

