Mary Elizabeth Andraso, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Andraso, 77, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Liz was born in Youngstown on January 4, 1943 and was a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Guzaliak Sklepko.



After graduating in 1961 from Chaney High School, Liz attended Kent State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Art Education and a Master of Arts in Color & Design.

She was an instructor of Art and Weaving at Youngstown State University and an art teacher at Hubbard Exempted Village School District and in the Liberty Local Schools. Liz also worked for the Nan Miller Art Gallery in Rochester, New York.

Because of her love of fiber arts and basketry, Liz founded the Weaving Willow Fiber Barn in Hubbard, where she taught classes in weaving, spinning, dying, felting and basketry. She also was an officer and a member of the Youngstown Area Weavers Guild.

Liz was an active, lifelong member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, birding, camping, fishing and boating. Liz also loved traveling across the United States with her family and for nearly 30 years, she and her husband spent each summer at Lake Athapapuskow in Manitoba, Canada. Liz was a consummate hostess who honored her Carpatho-Rusyn heritage through holiday traditions that centered around food, family and fun. She will always be remembered for making everyone feel welcomed and loved.

Liz is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Paul M. Andraso, whom she married August 21, 1965, in St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church; two loving sons, P. David Andraso (Sueann Hines) of Orange, California and Gregory M. Andraso (Margaret Baube) of Erie, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Joseph, Eve and Samuel Andraso of Orange and Lydia and Luke Andraso of Erie, each who will deeply miss and forever remember her and to each she gifted a love of the arts and so much more; her sister, Martha Sklepko-Rissing of Dublin; her brother, Michael Sklepko of Youngstown; an aunt, Martha Guzaliak of North Jackson; nieces, Melanie Nolan, Jennifer DiMuzio and Melissa Karam; a nephew, Michael Sklepko and many dear friends.

A brother-in-law, James Rissing, preceded Liz in death.

Public visitation is from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 South Belle Vista Avenue in Youngstown, followed by 11:00 a.m. funeral services with the Very Reverend Richard Lambert officiating. Please observe all current social distancing guidelines and take appropriate health precautions while visiting Liz’s family and gathering in the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Liz’s memory to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church.

To those who cannot attend services, please keep Liz in your prayers and please offer your condolences as well as sharing your memories of Liz on her Tribute Wall.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 19, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.