Mary E. Saganich, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Saganich, 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

Mary was born October 5, 1928, in Warren, a daughter of the late Fred and Mary Agnes Farrell Fromm and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1946 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in Warren and later graduated from the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1949.

Mary worked as a registered nurse for Trumbull Memorial Hospital before dedicating the remainder of her adult life to raising and caring for her family. Mary later worked outside the home as a private nurse throughout the area and also worked as a volunteer nurse at St. Joseph Health Clinic in the Eastwood Mall.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald. Mary was also a member of the Catholic Nurses Group as well as the Retired Nurses. She enjoyed reading, gardening and travel and was acknowledged by her family as being a truly excellent baker. Most of all, Mary enjoyed her family and the time she spent with them.

She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Patti (John) Bilowus of Boardman, John (Pam) Saganich of McDonald and Rose Saganich of Wickliffe and a brother, Richard (Nancy) Fromm of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Her husband of 45 years, John D. Saganich, whom she married on August 11, 1951, passed away on March 16, 1997. A sister, Kathryn Hadnett, also preceded Mary in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 618 Ohio Avenue, McDonald.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the church.

Everyone in attendance is asked to follow the current pandemic safety measures by wearing masks or face coverings and respecting social distancing guidelines.

Mary’s family extends extra special thanks to Hospice of the Valley, Shepherd of the Valley in Poland and the nurses at 5 South Extension at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for all of the kind and compassionate care. Her family also thanks the many home caregivers that helped Mary and her family over the years.

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

