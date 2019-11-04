Mary Catherine Sewickley, Youngstown, Ohio

Kinnick Funeral Home

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Mary Catherine Sewickley, Youngstown, Ohio-obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Sewickley, 61, passed away early Saturday morning, November 2, 2019, at Continuing Healthcare Center, following a lengthy illness.

Mary Catherine was born January 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas M. and Laura Joan DuPuy Sewickley and lived in the area most of her life.

She was a 1976 graduate of Ursuline High School and worked for Rising Star Enterprises in Manhattan in New York City in her younger days.

Mary Catherine was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Laura Joan Sewickley of Liberty Township; two sisters, Judith (Sean) Markey of Peacham, Vermont and J. Laura (Paul) Arnold of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Thomas (Stephanie) Sewickley of Hubbard and David (Kate) Sewickley of Columbus; five nieces and nephews, Liam Markey, David and Laura Arnold and Connor and Audrey Sewickley and a great-niece, Aurelia Sewickley.

Her father, Thomas Sewickley; her stepmother, Josephine Sewickley and her stepfather, Thomas “Tucker” DiBernardi, preceded Mary Catherine in death.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com