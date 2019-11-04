Mary Catherine Sewickley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Sewickley, 61, passed away early Saturday morning, November 2, 2019, at Continuing Healthcare Center, following a lengthy illness.

Mary Catherine was born January 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas M. and Laura Joan DuPuy Sewickley and lived in the area most of her life.

She was a 1976 graduate of Ursuline High School and worked for Rising Star Enterprises in Manhattan in New York City in her younger days.

Mary Catherine was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Laura Joan Sewickley of Liberty Township; two sisters, Judith (Sean) Markey of Peacham, Vermont and J. Laura (Paul) Arnold of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Thomas (Stephanie) Sewickley of Hubbard and David (Kate) Sewickley of Columbus; five nieces and nephews, Liam Markey, David and Laura Arnold and Connor and Audrey Sewickley and a great-niece, Aurelia Sewickley.

Her father, Thomas Sewickley; her stepmother, Josephine Sewickley and her stepfather, Thomas “Tucker” DiBernardi, preceded Mary Catherine in death.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

