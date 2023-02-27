AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Marsh, 79, passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 22, 2023, at Hospice House with her family by her side.

Mary Catherine was born September 30, 1943, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Robert and Anne Fedorke Mullin and came to the area in 1966.

She was a graduate of Homestead High School in Pittsburgh.

She worked at R. J. Reynolds Company for 30 years retiring as a sales rep in 1999.

Mrs. Marsh was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She was also a member of Seton III and enjoyed dancing with her husband and visiting casinos. Mary Catherine was a spiritual woman and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose life was centered around her family.

She leaves her husband of 60 years, James F. Marsh, whom she married February 23, 1963; a son, James (Elizabeth) Marsh of Columbus; a daughter, Jill Marsh of Austintown; four grandchildren, Anna Steiner, Jaime Marsh, Julia Steiner and Derek Hanson; two brothers, James (Arlene) Mullin of Pittsburgh and Robert Mullin of Canton, Michigan and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Catherine will be truly missed and her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Mary Catherine’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice House through Hospice of the Valley.

