AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Barbara Pavlak, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023, at Continuing Healthcare in Niles.

Mary was born August 10, 1929, in Youngstown, the youngest daughter of Emiddiantonio “Tony” and Sandrina DiTata Scarano, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of South High School and in her younger days, Mary worked for Strouss’ and McKelvey’s Department Stores in downtown Youngstown and she also worked the Merry-Go-Round at Idora Park before dedicating her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Pavlak was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

Mary was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Highway Tabernacle and Trinity Fellowship Senior Citizens groups where she made many friends throughout the years.

A dedicated wife and mother, Mary enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In her later years, Mary enjoyed visiting the Austintown Senior Center where she would spend time with her friends.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Diana (Michael) Bell of Youngstown; her son, Steven (Andrea) Pavlak of Austintown; three grandchildren, Megan (Justin) Oelgoetz of Clarksville, Tennessee, Ryan (Jennifer) Pavlak of Boardman and Sean (Joanna) Pavlak of Kent, and four great grandchildren, Ignatius, Ekaterina, Vander and Penelope.

Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 44 years, Stephen J. Pavlak, whom she married in 1950, passed away in 1994.

Two sisters, Annie Scarano and Florence Shannon, and a brother, Dominic Scarano also preceded Mary in death.

Private family calling hours will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a private funeral service will be held.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband, Stephen.

In Lieu of flowers, Mary’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association through their website at alz.org.

