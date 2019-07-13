Mary Ann Tomko, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Tomko, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, July 11, 2019, at Hospice House surrounded by her family and friends.

Mary Ann was born January 13, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Marie Marinchak Tomko, and she was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1952 graduate of Chaney High School and retired from the accounting department at WCI Steel after many years of service.

She was a longtime member of Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown and more recently was also a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Mary Ann enjoyed the ambience and excitement of casinos and she loved to travel to Las Vegas, Atlantic City and most recently to Seneca, New York. Mary Ann was talented around her home and will always be remembered as a terrific gardener and a wonderful cook and baker.

She leaves a niece and three nephews in Raleigh, North Carolina; her cousins, Carol, Mary Jane and Michael and special close friends, Kathleen and Frank, Angie and Diane and Margaret and Frank “Chief.”

Besides her parents, a brother, John E. Tomko; a special cousin, Dr. Joseph Stanko and a nephew, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Mary Ann’s family thanks Dr. Charles Wilkins, who was Mary Ann’s longtime friend and physician and Dr. Rekhi Verghese, for the compassionate care given and exceptional kindness shown to Mary Ann.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann’s name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to Paisley House, 1408 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

