YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Morris – Lewis, 78, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Monday evening, April 4, 2022 at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mary Ann was born September 20, 1943 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John Charles Terzak and Katie Jamicic Terzak and lived most of her life in Mahoning County until moving to Sheffield Lake in 2019.

She was a 1961 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Mary Ann worked as a medical transcriber for most of her life with St. Elizabeth Health Center.

She later earned her bachelors and masters degrees online in criminal justice and psychology. After earning her degree, she worked for various halfway houses as a social justice warrior.

Mrs. Lewis was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Sheffield Lake and a former member of St. Michael Church in Canfield.

She was very proud to be the first Youngstown Vindicator Spelling Bee champion, and was also an accomplished pianist and author, writing and publishing three books.

Mary Ann will always be remembered as a true fighter for her many battles she fought against cancer throughout her life.

A wonderful wife, mother and care giver, Mary Ann leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, William “Bill” Lewis, whom she married May 29, 2019. Three sons, David V. (Sandra) Morris of Palm Harbor, Florida, Thomas E. Morris of Stow and John J. (Beverly) Morris of Cattlesburg, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Emily C. And Daniel S. Morris; her sister, Rose Marie Baker of Boardman; two step-sons, Mark and Mike Lewis and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Mary Ann will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her first husband, Ronald E. Morris, whom she married February 20, 1965 passed away October 10, 2015. A son, Steven Michael Morris, a brother Joseph Stanley Terzak, three daughters in law, Rachel Morris, Lisa Morris and Tammy Morris and a brother-in-law Dale Baker also preceded Mary Ann in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown where a funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Sheffield Lake.

To send flowers to Mary Ann Morris – Lewis’ family, please visit our floral store.