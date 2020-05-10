Mary Ann Halko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Halko, 88, passed away late Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Windsor House Canfield.

Mary Ann was born November 24, 1931, in Campbell and was the daughter of the late Andrew and Irene Medvez Makatura.

She graduated from East High School and moved to Youngstown’s west side in 1950 as a young woman when she was married. She and her husband, Vincent, raised five children and Mary Ann also worked outside the home at the General Electric Mazda Lamp Plant.

Mary Ann was a former member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

She especially enjoyed the time she spent with her family and she truly loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Halko leaves three sons, Robert J. (Judy) Halko of Austintown, Donald A. (Pam) Halko of Gibsonton, Florida and Kenneth E. (Jackie) Halko of North Jackson; a daughter, Pamela M. Rider of Lake Milton; 10 grandchildren, Vincent Jason, Michael, Donny, Theresa, Lisa, Jesse, Angela, Robert, Becky and Tangi; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Alvin (Janet) Medvez; a sister, Irene Micklas of Youngstown.

Mary Ann’s husband of 53 years, Vincent F. Halko, whom she married May 2, 1950, passed away November 22, 2003. A son, Vincent G. Halko and a sister, Myrna Elko, are also deceased.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

There will be no calling hours. Graveside services at St. John Cemetery will be scheduled for a later date.