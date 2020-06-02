Mary Ann Dudzik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Dudzik, 81, passed away Friday evening, May 29, 2020, at her home.

Mary Ann was born August 29, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Panfil Saletra and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Dudzik devoted much of her life to raising and caring for her family but held many part-time jobs outside the home throughout her life. Most recently, she worked for Shelton Mathews Chocolates as a candymaker, which was a job she greatly enjoyed.

Mrs. Dudzik was a member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

She was a also member of the Polish Arts Club and was very interested in her Polish heritage.

Mary Ann enjoyed cooking and baking and she especially enjoyed making Polish dishes for her husband. She was an accomplished artist and enjoyed crafting, sewing and flowers. In her younger days, she liked dancing, especially with her husband, whom she met at Idora Park Ballroom.

A kind and affable person, she developed friendships easily with everyone she met. Mary Ann enjoyed her family and always supported her children and helped them with their projects.

Mary Ann leaves to cherish her memory her two children, Anthony “Tony” (Jeanette Welsh) Dudzik of Columbus and Susan Marie Dudzik of Boardman; a granddaughter, Rachel Elizabeth Dudzik of Columbus; a sister, Suzanne (Ed) Kiersey of Cleveland and many nieces and nephews, whom she kept in touch with.

Her husband, Chester Dudzik, whom she married August 4, 1956, in St. Casimir Church in Youngstown, passed away November 2, 2018. A brother, John Francis Saletra, also preceded Mary Ann in death.

Private services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Mary Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Mary Ann’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Second Harvest Food Bank.

