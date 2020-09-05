Mary Ann DeSantis, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Mary Ann “Marie” DeSantis, 82, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, September 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mary Ann was born November 30, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carmen and Anna Kollar Carmendy and lived her entire life in this area.

She was a graduate of East High School and was a homemaker who also worked outside the home for Brentwood Originals in Boardman.

Mrs. DeSantis was a longtime member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Dustbusters group.

Marie enjoyed cooking, especially making candy apples, pepperoni rolls and her “famous” meatballs. Marie also enjoyed gardening and earned a Master Gardener Certificate from Mill Creek Park.

Family was most important to Marie. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Marie leaves her husband of 61 years, Frank DeSantis, Jr., whom she married August 1, 1959; three sons, Richard J., Sr. (Kelli) DeSantis of Debary, Florida, Frank DeSantis III of Austintown and Kenneth T. DeSantis of Canfield; three grandchildren, Richard DeSantis, Jr., Jennifer (Troy) Chaffin and Michael DeSantis; three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Isabella and Aubrey; a sister, Patricia Hanni of Poland; a sister-in-law, Dee Carmendy of Struthers; many nieces and nephews.

Three brothers, Joseph, Carmen and Robert Carmendy, preceded Marie in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when in the church, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend the visitation or mass, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Marie and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Marie’s family extends thanks to the staff of Hospice of the Valley for the kindness shown and care given to Marie and her family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

To send flowers to Mary Ann “Marie: DeSantis’ family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: