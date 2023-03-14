CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sister Mary Ann Coz, 102, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Ursuline Motherhouse.

Mary Ann was born September 12, 1920, in Herminie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank and Frances O’Korn Coz, and moved to northeast Ohio as a child.

Mary Ann was a 1938 graduate of Paris Township High School and continued her education at Warren Business School and St. John College in Cleveland.

She entered the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown on February 1, 1949, and was received into the novitiate on August 11, 1949. She made her perpetual profession of vows on August 30, 1954.

Sister Mary Ann earned a BS in Education at Youngstown State University in 1956 and an MA in Education at the University of Notre Dame in 1961. In addition, she did post-graduate work in Religious Education at Assumption College in Worcester Massachusetts, St. John College in Cleveland, Ursuline College in Cleveland, St. Vincent College in Latrobe, and Fordham University in the Bronx.

In 42 years of public ministry, Sister Mary Ann held numerous positions. She taught elementary school at St. Columba, St. Patrick, and Immaculate Conception in Youngstown, St. Rose in Girard, and St. Luke and St. Charles in Boardman.

Beginning in 1966, Sister Mary Ann began working for the Diocese of Youngstown. Her first ministry there was as supervisor for parish religious education teachers. In 1977 she became the Director of the Diocesan Media Library, a position she held until her retirement in 1993. During the years as Director of the Media Library, she helped thousands of teachers in Catholic schools and parish religious education programs enhance their teaching through the use of media and greatly expanded the holdings of the library. She also served a term on the Diocesan Pastoral Council from 1966 to 1970.

In 1980 she received an Award of Commendation from the US Navy and was made an honorary naval chaplain.

When she retired in 1993, Sister Mary Ann began tending to the gardens and landscaping at the Ursuline Motherhouse, a position she continued until well into her 90s.

Sister Mary Ann leaves her Sisters in the Ursuline Community; a sister, Helen Luppino of Medina; a brother, Frank Coz of Peabody Massachusetts, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Frances Buchmann, Antoinette Evers, and Agnes Brookover, and brothers, Larry and John Coz.

Friends may call at the Ursuline Motherhouse, 4250 Shields Rd., Canfield beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday March 18, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at 11:30 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel.

The Sisters of the Ursuline Motherhouse kindly request those in attendance wear a mask or face covering.

The services for Sister Mary Ann will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Please check back to this website closer to the service time for the direct link to watch the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

