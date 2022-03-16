PERRYSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann” Corky” Orton, 93, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 11, 2022, in Perrysburg, with her daughter by her side.

Mary Ann was born September 4, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Laura Love Needham and lived in the Youngstown area until 2019 when she moved to Perrysburg to be closer to her family.

Corky was very active throughout her life. She belonged to many clubs and was a lifelong member of the Johnny Appleseed Garden Club. She enjoyed going dancing every Saturday night with her husband Bill, and Corky also enjoyed traveling, gardening, bowling, golfing, playing bingo and going to the casino with her close friends, Gail and Louise.

She was the social butterfly of Perrysburg Commons where she resided for the last few years. Corky was a great friend to many and was always willing to include someone new in her group. She was always encouraging other community members to participate in various activities.

Corky leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Patti (Glen) Lentz; two grandchildren, Laura Lentz (fiancé Mike) and Derek (Megan) Lentz; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Emery Lentz; three nieces, Pam (Mark) Muehlman, Davene (Mark) Griffith and Katie (Larry) Bennett; her second family members, Karen (Ed) Hahn, Debbie (Jeff) Scott and James (Cheryl) Zurawick and close friends and former neighbors, Peg and Andy Bernat who were always there for her and many extended family members, close friends and neighbors.

Corky will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Orton is now reunited with her husband of 58 years, Bill Orton whom she married October 8, 1949.

A grandson, Dustin; a brother, David Needham; a sister, Alice Howells; a sister-in-law, Betty Needham; a brother-in-law, Bob Howells and a nephew, Barry Needham also preceded Corky in death.

Corky’s family wishes to extend a thank you to the staff of Perrysburg Commons for keeping her independent until her passing and an extra special thank you to her “guardian angel,” Brian and Melissa for keeping her engaged in activities and being a great friend to her throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, Corky’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Fellows Riverside Gardens 123 McKinley Ave. Youngstown, OH 44509 or through lovemillcreek.org.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Corky will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Bill.

A memorial service will be held at Perrysburg Commons at a later date.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 17, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.