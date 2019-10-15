Mary Ann Bucco, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Smerchansky Bucco, 86, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 12, 2019, at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover. Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Peter D Bucco, whom she married July 27, 1957, she now joins him in eternity.

Mary Ann was born August 22, 1933, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Wasyl “Charles” and Anna Rogozinsky Smerchansky.

She graduated from Jackson-Milton High School, where she was a majorette in the marching band and worked on the school newspaper.

Mary Ann met her future husband at a party and liked him immediately. They spent many evenings dancing at Avon Oaks in Girard, where they gradually fell in love.

Mary Ann worked for a number of judges in her working career and was proud of her typing speed and ability to manage an office.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown, where she belonged to the choir and following in the footsteps of her mother, made pierogies as well.

A masterful gardener, she volunteered at Mill Creek Park in Youngstown, where she cared for plants and flowers. Spring was her favorite season.

Mary Ann leaves four children, Anna Marie (Martin) Fulmer of Columbus, Peter (Rebecca) Bucco of Cortland, Thomas Bucco of Macedonia and Mary Jo (Lloyd) Hanlon of Dover; four grandchildren, Stephanie Fulmer, Matthew (Melody) Fulmer, Brittney (Christopher) Hollister and Breanna Bucco; three great-grandchildren and a sister, Helen Klein of Warren.

She will be missed by her family; as well as, those who cared for her later in her years.

Outspoken, she was known to be ornery, funny and direct with her thoughts and opinions.

Besides her husband, who passed away January 14, 2006, Mary Ann was preceded in death by siblings, John, Michael and Peter Smerchansky and Rose Bequeath.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where a prayer service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Private interment will take place on Friday, October 18, at Niles Union Cemetery, where Mary Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Mary Ann’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia, by calling 330-343-7605; or through www.myhospice.org.

