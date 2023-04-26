AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Anderson, 87, passed away Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, at Hospice House following a very brief illness with her family by her side.

Mary Ann was born September 25, 1935, in New Salem, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Wargo Novak.

She was a graduate of Redstone High School in Republic, Pennsylvania, and after graduation, Mary Ann moved to Cleveland, Ohio and worked at Fisher Body (General Motors) where she met her future husband, Wayne Anderson. With their young family, Mary Ann and Wayne moved to the Youngstown area in 1974.

Mrs. Anderson was a homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

She was an avid Bingo player, and enjoyed traveling, visiting casinos, crocheting and bowling. Most of all, Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Patti (David) Marshall of Canfield and Connie (David) Cercone of Austintown; a son, Glenn (Sandra) Anderson of Austintown; four grandchildren, Andrea Marshall, Deanna (Karl) Yarabenetz, Daphne Cercone and Cory (Vickie) Cercone; six great-grandchildren, Laila, Regan, Grace, Vivienne, Blake and Milo and many extended family members.

Mary Ann will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 50 years, Wayne L. Anderson, whom she married February 27, 1957, passed away July 21, 2007.

Five brothers and two sisters also preceded Mary Ann in death.

Private services will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown where Mary Ann will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Wayne.



A television tribute will air Thursday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.