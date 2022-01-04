YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With heavy hearts, we are saddened to announce the death of Mary Alyce Kinnick, 84, who passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 1, 2022 at her home with her husband by her side.

Mary Alyce was born November 20, 1937 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Edna Landers Casey and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown College.

Mary Alyce worked for the Youngstown Credit Bureau for a short time. She later worked for the City of Youngstown in the Finance and Park Departments as a secretary for 20 years, while raising and caring for her family. After her retirement, Mary Alyce was a receptionist for the family business, Kinnick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Kinnick was a longtime member of St. Brendan Church. She was a Eucharistic minister, a minister to the shut-ins and served on the pastoral council. Mary Alyce was also a member and past president of the Altar and Rosary Society and was very active in many church functions prior to her illness. She was also a member of the National Council of Catholic Women and a member of Seton III.

Mary Alyce, a true “fightin’ Irish woman”, was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and enjoyed visiting the campus for football games. She also enjoyed playing cards with her card clubs and traveling the world with family and friends. Throughout her travels, she visited many countries including Turkey, Egypt, China, Japan, Ireland and Italy. While in Italy, she visited Vatican City and had an audience with Pope John Paul II.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 63 years, George J. Kinnick, whom she married July 12, 1958; four children, Thomas E. (Tina) Kinnick of Boardman, Judith A. (Michael) Getsy of Columbiana, James G. (Tina) Kinnick of Austintown and William F. (Donna) Kinnick of Twinsburg; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dalton) Gbur, Jennifer Getsy, Jillian Kinnick, James (Marissa) Kinnick, Jessica Kinnick, Laura Getsy, Emily Kinnick and Jackie Kinnick; two great-grandchildren, George Francis Gbur and Aubrey Jean Kinnick; a brother, William (Sonya) Casey of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Alyce will always be remembered for her loving heart and the love she shared with family and friends.

A brother, Joseph Casey and an infant brother, James Casey, preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Entombment will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Everyone in attendance is asked to follow the current pandemic safety measures by wearing masks or face coverings, and respecting social distancing guidelines.

To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Mary Alyce and her family in your prayers.

Mary Alyce’s family would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thank you to her many special care givers, and to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Valley who attended to all of her needs throughout her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512; the Ursuline Sisters, 4250 Shields Road, Canfield, OH 44406; The Beatitude House, 145 N. Glenellen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509 or St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

