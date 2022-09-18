GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Vesco Sentich, 100, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with her family by her side.

Mary was born March 26, 1922, in Girard, a daughter of the late Antonio and Rose Colapietro Vesco and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary worked at the General Electric Light Plant in Niles for 35 years.

On February 14, 1942, Mary married Anthony J. Sentich and they shared 69 years, until Anthony’s passing on November 9, 2011. Together they raised two daughters, Mary Margaret and Linda and they enjoyed traveling out west and attending their grandchildren’s sporting events.

Mary was a member of St. Rose Church and the Mt. Carmel Society.

In her free time Mary enjoyed bowling, playing cards, attending bingo and visiting the casino. Mary was an avid fan of the Cleveland Guardians and Cleveland Cavaliers.

She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Linda (Jim) McKernan of Girard, with whom she made her home; a son-in-law, Robert (Bev) Heasley of North Carolina and a sister, Barbara (Bob) Kuzman of Girard. Mary enjoyed and will be missed by her five grandchildren, Jim, Robin, Heather, Allison and Suzanne and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Margaret Heasley, four sisters and two brothers.

Per Mary’s wishes there will be no services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home of Girard.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.