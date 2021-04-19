Mary A. Rock, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Rock, 86, passed away peacefully, early Sunday morning, April 18, 2021, at Hospice House.

Mary was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Girard, a daughter of the late John M. and Mary M. Hirst Barninger, and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary worked at Super 8 Motel in housekeeping for 30 years.

Mrs. Rock was an active member of Girard First United Methodist Church, where she belonged to the church choir for over 50 years. In her younger days, Mary also volunteered as a Sunday School teacher.

Mary greatly enjoyed playing bingo and crocheting, but most of all, she enjoyed her family and the time she spent with them.

She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Marilyn (William) Rushen of McDonald; a son, David (Frances) Rock of McDonald; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.

Mary will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of over 58 years, Walter C. Rock, whom she married June 13, 1953, passed away November 20, 2011. Besides her husband, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Albert Barninger; a grandson David B. Rock II; four infant great-grandsons; and a brother, John Barninger.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Girard First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market St., where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family or attending the funeral services.

To those who cannot attend the gathering or services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Mary and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the church service and will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery, where Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

To send flowers to Mary’s family, please visit our floral store.