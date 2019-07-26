Marvin L. Johnson, Poland Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin L. Johnson, 56, formerly of Girard, passed away early Friday morning, July 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Marvin was born Nov, 19, 1962, in Youngstown, a son of the late Addie Johnson, and lived most of his life in Girard.

He was a 1981 graduate of Girard High School and worked for Odyssey Environmental.

Marvin greatly enjoyed sports, especially football and weightlifting and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends.

Mr. Johnson leaves to cherish his memory five children, Anthony Johnson, Addie Hartz, Danielle Samuels, Marina Samuels, and Marissa Samuels; his companion, Jennifer Samuels, with whom he made his home; two brothers, Steve (fiancee Shannon) Johnson and Leon (Jessica) Johnson; aunts and uncles, Odessa Ali, Joseph (Patricia) Johnson II, Linzy Johnson, and Larry Johnson; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members; and many friends, including Beth Hartz, the mother of Anthony and Addie.

Marvin will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his mother, his grandmother, Dora Johnson, and uncles, Walter Woods and Randy Johnson, preceded Marvin in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard, where funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Committal will take place at a later date at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township, where Marvin will be laid to rest with his mother.



In lieu of flowers, Marvin’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with the costs of final expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kinnick Funeral Home.

