Marvin B. Ripple, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin B. Ripple, Jr., 71, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 6, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home.



Marvin was born June 6, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of the late Marvin B. Sr. and Rose Romeo Ripple and lived much of his life in this area.



He was a 1967 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, honorably served two tours of duty in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.



After returning home from Vietnam, Marvin earned a degree in criminal justice from Youngstown State University and subsequently became a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputy. In 1974, he moved out West for five years, where he owned and operated a pizza shop. Returning to Youngstown in 1979, he owned and operated Romeo’s Pizza in Youngstown and Girard until 1990.



Mr. Ripple furthered his education at Kent State University, studying chemistry and earning a Class 3 Licence while working through the ranks in field maintenance at the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District. He was a welder, electrician and carpenter with MVSD, retiring on disability in 1994.



He was a member of AFSCME Union Local No. 1649 and served as union president, earning the nickname that he affectionately carried for the rest of his life, “Prez.”



An avid hunter, he was a lifetime member of the NRA and of the Youngstown Rifle & Pistol Club. He was also a very creative man and an inventor and among the many things he designed was an alarm system for SOS Security.



He loved his family dearly and was a joyful prankster and a very generous man who loved giving things to others just to see them smile. He enjoyed shopping trips, especially with his granddaughter, to buy gifts, toys and prizes. Marvin also immensely enjoyed cookouts and will forever be remembered for his 4th of July celebrations.



He was a member of the former Mahoning United Methodist Church.



Marvin will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife, Pamela St. Clair Ripple, whom he married August 3, 1996 and his granddaughter, Kaitlin “Katie” Pollnow, with whom he shared his home and his life.



A daughter, Jill Pollnow and a sister, Bonnie Yates, preceded him in death.



Because of the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours, and a private service will be held at a later date. Please remember Marvin and his family in your thoughts and prayers.



