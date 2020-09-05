Martin J. Rogenski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Martin J. Rogenski, 81, passed away peacefully at his home late Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020, with his family by his side, following a brief illness.

Martin was born January 9, 1939, in Youngstown and was the son of the late Benjamin and Catherine Pluma Rogenski.

He was a graduate of the Rayen School and lived his life in this area.

Mr. Rogenski worked for AeroLite Extrusions in Youngstown for 50 years, retiring as head stretcher in 2009.

He was a member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

Martin loved boating, fishing and golf and he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Barbara Raney Rogenski, whom he married April 15, 1961; two daughters, Debbie (Michael) Skorich of New Middletown and Jodie (Michael) Hanna, also of New Middletown; two grandchildren, David Cox (Allyson Simon) and Brian (Cassie) Cox; a great-granddaughter, Lucy Cox; a sister, Virginia (Ronald) Taffaria of Austintown; many nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, Benjamin and Raymond Rogenski; a sister, Bridget Carissimi, preceded Martin in death.

Family and friends may call from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, September 9, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family or attending the services, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend the visitation or services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Martin and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services will follow the mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Martin’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

